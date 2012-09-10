Japan's banking minister Matsushita dies - NHK

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s banking minister Tadahiro Matsushita has died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Matsushita, 73, was found dead at his home in Tokyo, NHK said, citing Tokyo police.

Jiji news agency quoted police as saying Matsushita may have killed himself.

NHK said only that police were looking into the cause of his death.

Matsushita was a former central government bureaucrat before being elected to the lower house in 1993. He had been serving as minister for postal reform and finiancial services since June this year.