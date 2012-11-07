New Issue-Mattamy Group sells $300 mln notes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mattamy Group Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The company also sold C$200 million of eight-year notes on Wednesday. Credit Suisse, RBC and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MATTAMY GROUP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 524 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS