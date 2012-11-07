FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Mattamy Group sells $300 mln notes
November 7, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Mattamy Group sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mattamy Group Corp on Wednesday
sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The company also sold C$200 million of eight-year notes on
Wednesday.
    Credit Suisse, RBC and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MATTAMY GROUP

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    5/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/15/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 524 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

