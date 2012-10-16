BRIEF-Mattel CEO says pleased with inventory levels heading into the holidays

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc : * CEO:”the global economy is still challenged. it is driving volatility in both

input costs and currencies, and is contributing to a continuation of the

cautious global retail environment.“ * CEO says remains on track to deliver cost savings target of $175 million * CEO: ”we know that retailers will continue to manage inventories tightly as

they execute their holiday season strategies“ * CEO: ”we feel good that inventory levels, both at Mattel and at our retail

partners, position US well for success in the holiday season.”