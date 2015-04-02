UPDATE 2-Mattel appoints Christopher Sinclair as CEO

* Richard Dickson promoted as COO

* Company lays off 107 employees - LA Times

* Shares fall as much as 3.3. pct (Adds analyst comment, details, background; updates shares)

April 2 (Reuters) - Struggling toymaker Mattel Inc appointed Christopher Sinclair chief executive, betting on an insider to lead the company’s efforts to regain favor among young girls who prefer tablets and trendier dolls to the aging Barbie.

Mattel’s shares fell as much as 3.3 percent to their lowest in over four years, before closing down 1.8 percent on Thursday.

“We were hoping a search would be conducted for a ‘rock star’ CEO with global branded consumer products experience, who could lead Mattel for the next five to 10 years,” B. Riley & Co analyst Linda Weiser wrote in a note.

Sinclair, 64, was named interim CEO in January after the company abruptly removed Bryan Stockton.

Analysts say the reins could eventually be passed on to Richard Dickson, who was promoted to chief operating officer from chief brands officer on Thursday.

The company laid off 107 employees at its El Segundo headquarters, the LA Times reported on Thursday. (lat.ms/1y3kGvk) Mattel, which had 31,000 employees as of Dec. 31, was not immediately available for comment.

Mattel, which also owns Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels brands, has failed to innovate faster than smaller rivals such as Hasbro Inc and Jakks Pacific Inc.

Barbie dolls, which have been around for 56 years, have been losing ground to electronic toys, tablets and toys based on popular films such as Disney’s “Frozen”.

The company had reported falling sales in six of the 12 quarters when Stockton was at the helm.

Sinclair, a former PepsiCo Inc executive who has been on Mattel’s board since 1996, said in January the company needs to move with a “sense of urgency” to create toys that connect with young customers.

Mattel bought Canadian toymaker Mega Brands for about $460 million last year to better compete with Denmark’s Lego, which has overtaken the U.S. company as the world’s biggest toymaker by sales. The unit has yet to add to profit.

Up to Thursday’s close of $22.32, Mattel’s shares had fallen nearly 19 percent since Sinclair was named interim CEO. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)