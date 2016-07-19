FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mattel wins rights to make toys based on "Jurassic World" films
July 19, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Mattel wins rights to make toys based on "Jurassic World" films

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc said on Tuesday that it had won the rights to make toys based on "Jurassic World" films from July next year.

The announcement comes a day after smaller rival Hasbro Inc , which held the license, said it did not renew its contract with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal as they could not agree on terms.

Under the terms of the deal with NBCUniversal, Mattel will design, produce and sell a wide variety of toys and consumer products based on the franchise. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

