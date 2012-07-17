FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mattel's profit tops estimates on lower costs
July 17, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mattel's profit tops estimates on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world’s largest toymaker kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak global demand and a strong dollar.

The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels toy cars and Fisher-Price toys said its second-quarter net income had risen to $96.2 million, or 28 cents a share, from $80.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were flat at $1.16 billion, while analysts expected $1.13 billion.

