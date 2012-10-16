Mattel results beat Street estimates on higher prices

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc, the world’s largest toymaker, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by price increases and cost cuts.

The company, home to brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, said third-quarter net income rose to $365.9 million, or $1.04 a share, from $300.8 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 99 cents a share before one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 4 percent to $2.08 billion, marginally above analysts expectations of $2.07 billion.