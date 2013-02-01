FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattel misses analysts' estimates in holiday quarter
#Market News
February 1, 2013

Mattel misses analysts' estimates in holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates for the fourth quarter on weak demand for Barbie dolls and movie-themed toys in the holiday season.

The company, also home to Hot Wheels cars and Fisher-Price toys, said its net income had fallen to $306.5 million, or 87 cents a share, from $370.6 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a litigation charge, the world’s largest toy company earned $1.12 a share. Analysts on average were looking for $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $2.26 billion, but fell short of the analysts’ average estimate of $2.29 billion.

