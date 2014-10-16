FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattel profit falls as Barbie, Fisher-Price sales slide
October 16, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Mattel profit falls as Barbie, Fisher-Price sales slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc reported a 21.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its billion-dollar brands, Barbie and Fisher-Price, slipped further.

Worldwide sales of Barbie dropped 21 percent, while those of Fisher-Price preschool toys fell 16 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Mattel’s net sales fell 8.4 percent to $2.02 billion. North America sales fell 7 percent.

Net income fell to $331.8 million, or 97 cents per share, from $422.8 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

