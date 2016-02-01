FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toymaker Mattel's quarterly sales rise after 2 years of fall
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Toymaker Mattel's quarterly sales rise after 2 years of fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc posted a surprise increase in quarterly net sales, its first rise in more than two years, as sales of its Barbie dolls recovered and demand rose for its Hot Wheels toys.

Sales of Barbie dolls rose 0.5 percent to $327.6 million in the fourth quarter, after falling steadily for two years.

Mattel’s net income rose to $215.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $149.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased 0.3 percent to $2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected net sales to fall 4.2 percent to $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.