Mattel sales fall for sixth straight quarter

April 16 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc reported its sixth straight fall in quarterly worldwide sales as it focuses on turning around its business and launching toys to make up for plunging demand for its Barbie dolls.

The toymaker’s net sales fell about 2.5 percent to $922.7 million in the three months ended March 31, the first quarter under new chief executive, Christopher Sinclair.

Net loss attributable to Mattel widened to $58.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter from $11.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)