UPDATE 3-Mattel's sales beat estimates, shares rise

(Adds forecast, background)

By Shailaja Sharma

April 16 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc’s quarterly net sales topped analysts’ estimates for the first time in six quarters as new Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair focuses on turning around the business in the face of flagging sales of Barbie dolls.

Mattel’s shares rose 6.6 percent to $26.94 in aftermarket trading on Thursday. They have lost more than a third of their value in the past 12 months.

The toymaker reported a 2.5 percent decline in net sales in the three months ended March 31, during which Sinclair was appointed as interim CEO. He took the post permanently this month.

Worldwide sales of Barbie dolls fell 5 percent on a constant currency basis, while sales of Fisher-Price preschool toys rose 3 percent.

Sinclair, a former PepsiCo Inc executive who has been on Mattel’s board since 1996, has said the company needs to move with a “sense of urgency” to create toys that connect with young customers.

“The board and I don’t want to waste time in moving forward with the necessary changes to revitalize the business... We certainly were too slow to adapt and react to rapidly changing technology and competitive landscape,” Sinclair said on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

Barbie dolls, which have been around for 56 years, have been losing ground to electronic toys, tablets and merchandise based on popular films such as Disney’s “Frozen”.

Mattel also faces intense competition from rivals such as Denmark’s Lego Group and U.S.-based Hasbro Inc, which have been growing sales despite weak consumer spending and high competition.

Analysts, however, do not expect Mattel’s sales to return to growth before 2016, when it loses the license to make Walt Disney Co’s Disney Princess dolls, including those based on the movie “Frozen”.

Hasbro has won the license. But for this year, its sales are expected to receive a boost from sequels to “Star Wars”, “The Avengers” and “Jurassic Park”.

A strong dollar will hurt Mattel’s revenue growth by 4-6 percent and earnings by 30-35 cents per share in 2015, Sinclair said.

Net loss attributable to Mattel widened to $58.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter from $11.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 8 cents per share. Sales were to $922.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $901.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)