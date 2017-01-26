FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Barbie maker Mattel's holiday quarter sales miss estimates
January 25, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Barbie maker Mattel's holiday quarter sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In 4th paragraph, corrects to say net revenue fell to $1.83 billion, not $1.84 billion )

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc, the largest U.S. toymaker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its girls and boys toys and its Fisher Price brands.

The company's shares were down nearly 12 percent at $27.57 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.

Mattel's net income fell to $173.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $215.2 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 8.3 percent to $1.83 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

