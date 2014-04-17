Mattel posts loss as worldwide sales of Barbie fall

April 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc, the world’s largest toymaker, reported a net loss for the first quarter due to a fall in worldwide sales of its Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price toys.

Mattel’s sales in North America fell 2 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

The company reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with net income of $38.5 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mattel’s worldwide sales fell 5 percent to $946.2 million. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)