CORRECTED-Mattel's Barbie sales fall 12 pct in holiday quarter
January 30, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Mattel's Barbie sales fall 12 pct in holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in paragraph 2 to “Bryan” from “Brian”)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc said worldwide sales of its Barbie dolls fell 12 percent in the all-important holiday quarter, while those of Fisher-Price preschool toys declined 11 percent.

Mattel, which also makes Hot Wheels cars and Monster High and American Girl dolls, removed Bryan Stockton as chief executive on Monday after another disappointing holiday shopping season.

The company said on Friday worldwide net sales fell about 6 percent to $1.99 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income fell to $149.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $369.2 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Mattel released its quarterly net sales and profit estimates on Monday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

