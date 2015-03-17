FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Matthews Asia hires Derek Chow as head of U.S. intermediary distribution
March 17, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Matthews Asia hires Derek Chow as head of U.S. intermediary distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Privately held Matthews International Capital Management LLC hired Derek Chow as head of U.S. intermediary distribution.

Based in San Francisco, Chow will be responsible for leading the firm’s U.S. intermediary business, including family office, broker dealer and private bank clients.

Chow previously spent three years as a senior vice president and business development manager with Voya Investment Management.

Matthews is the largest dedicated Asia-only investment specialist in the United States, and had $27.8 billion in assets under management as of Jan. 31. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)

