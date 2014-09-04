FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mattress Firm to acquire Sleep Train for $425 mln
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Mattress Firm to acquire Sleep Train for $425 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mattress Firm Holding Corp said it would buy privately held bedding retailer The Sleep Train Inc for $425 million.

Mattress Firm said it would also acquire The Sleep Train’s liabilities of about $15 million.

The Sleep Train has about 310 stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Hawaii and the company reported net sales of $471 million for its fiscal 2013.

Separately, Mattress Firm reported a 35.5 percent rise in net sales for the second quarter ended July 30, helped by acquisitions including Mattress Liquidators Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.