Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Clinical study shows Cellvizio allows doctors to confirm benign nature of pancreatic cysts

* Results of the study, known as 'Contact 1', were published in the scientific journal Endoscopy Source text bit.ly/1uA7nKw