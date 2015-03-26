UPDATE 1-Maurel et Prom slashes exploration budget as oil prices stay weak

(Adds CEO comments)

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French oil and gas exploration and production group Maurel et Prom has slashed its exploration budget by more than 60 percent and said it plans to shed some projects as low oil prices weaken its ability to generate cash.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 17 percent to 351.9 million euros ($388 million) last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

After an asset writedown of 113.4 million euros to reflect weak prices, Maurel et Prom said full-year group net profit tumbled 79 percent to 13.2 million euros.

The company said exploration spending would fall to 44 million euros in 2015 from 118 million in 2014, adding: “In the current economic climate, the group is studying the shutdown and/or sale of some of its subsidiaries and marginal holdings.”

Chief Executive Jean-Francois Henin told reporters there could also be opportunities to snap up producing assets at a discount, in particular in Nigeria, Venezuela and Mexico.

“We are going to find on the market discounted, distressed assets,” Henin said. “Today, a company’s interest, if it has cash, is to buy assets, not spend on exploration, that’s a complete reversal from when the barrel was at $110.”

Shares in the group, which last year rescheduled debt repayments in a bid to preserve cash through the oil price downturn, were down more than 7 percent at 6.95 euros by 1450 GMT.

Shares in the group, which last year rescheduled debt repayments in a bid to preserve cash through the oil price downturn, were down more than 7 percent at 6.95 euros by 1450 GMT.

Societe Generale analysts said there were no real surprises in the results, but a lack of clarity on the timing of a planned ramp-up in production at its key Gabon fields "should continue to limit share price appreciation". ($1 = 0.9063 euros)