Maurel & Prom posts higher 2013 profits
March 27, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Maurel & Prom posts higher 2013 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - France’s Maurel & Prom posted a 68 percent rise in operating profit to 312.4 million euros last year and said it was exploring promising new oil fields in Gabon and Mozambique.

The oil and gas explorer said on Thursday that net income was 62.5 million euros, up 53 percent.

It earlier posted a 21 percent rise in full-year sales last year and forecast an increase in oil and gas production this year.

Maurel & Prom, created 200 years ago as a trading company between Bordeaux and the French colonies, has regularly been the subject of takeover talk, with its CEO confirming last year he had been in contact with possible buyers. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leila Abboud)

