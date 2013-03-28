FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Maurel & Prom CEO says had takeover "contacts"
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

France's Maurel & Prom CEO says had takeover "contacts"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French oil producer Maurel et Prom have had contacts about a possible takeover of the company and will pursue such contacts, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“There have been contacts, there are contacts and there will be contacts (...) We’re not here to spread rumours, if we have news, we will give them to you,” the group’s CEO, Jean-Francois Henin, said in a conference call with analysts.

Maurel & Prom shares, which were trading down more than 3 percent in early morning trade, pared losses after the CEO’s comments and were down 1.35 percent by 1108 GMT.

In June last year, the company had dismissed speculation that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell had approached it about a possible takeover.

The company had posted net profit down 65 percent to 58 million euros and operating profit 22 percent lower at 201 million euros earlier on Thursday, lagging analysts expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.