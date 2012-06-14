FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maurel et Prom CEO dismisses Shell takeover report
#Energy
June 14, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Maurel et Prom CEO dismisses Shell takeover report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French oil producer Maurel et Prom dismissed speculation that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell had approached it about a possible takeover, sending its shares around 5 percent lower on Thursday.

“We have never been contacted by these people,” Maurel Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Francois Henin said at the company’s annual general meeting.

The stock rose more than 20 percent on Wednesday after The Daily Mail newspaper, without citing sources, reported that the company had turned down a friendly approach from U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum and drawn interest from Shell.

Maurel could receive a bid of more than 19 euros a share, the paper said.

The shares were trading at 11.735 euros by 0834 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
