Maurel & Prom posts 21 pct rise in 2013 sales
January 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Maurel & Prom posts 21 pct rise in 2013 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French oil and gas explorer Maurel & Prom posted a 21 percent rise in full-year sales on Thursday and forecast a further increase in production for this year.

Sales rose to 573 million euros ($784 million) in 2013, the company said in a statement.

“This improvement, which began in 2010, results from the growth in production and volumes sold in Gabon and should continue throughout 2014,” the company said.

Maurel & Prom said it beat its own production target of 27,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) at the end of last year, reaching 29,000 bopd, and it set a target of 35,000 bopd by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7310 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

