FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead in protest at Mauritanian MCM site
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

One dead in protest at Mauritanian MCM site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, July 15 (Reuters) - One person was killed in clashes on Sunday between Mauritanian security forces and demonstrators outside a copper and gold mine run by Toronto-listed First Quantum Minerals unit MCM, the local mayor said.

Workers at the mine in the town of Akjoujt, 250 km (150 miles) northeast of the capital Noakchott, have been protesting for days over pay and conditions.

“This morning there were clashes between security forces and workers who were blocking access to the site of MCM. Unfortunately there was one death,” Akjoujt mayor Sidi Ould El Mane told Reuters by telephone.

The mine is owned 100 percent by Mauritanian Copper Mines (MCM), a First Quantum subsidiary. In 2011 it produced 35,281 tonnes of copper and 62,938 ounces of gold, according to First Quantum’s website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.