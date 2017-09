NOUAKCHOTT, June 22 (Reuters) - Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has been re-elected for another five-year term with 81.89 percent of the vote, the head of the national election commission announced on Sunday after a vote boycotted by most of the opposition.

Turnout in the June 21 election was 56.4 percent, Abdellahi Ould Soueid Ahmed told a news conference. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)