FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritania presidential election runner-up rejects results
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 24, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritania presidential election runner-up rejects results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, June 24 (Reuters) - A candidate who came second in Mauritania’s June 21 presidential election on Tuesday rejected results announced by the national election commission, contending that fraud and irregularities marred the voting.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz won another five-year term with 82 percent of the vote, the election commission announced on Sunday following an election that was boycotted by most opposition parties.

Anti-slavery campaigner Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid came in a distant second with nine percent of the vote.

“We have filed an appeal at the Constitutional Council,” Ould Abeid told a news conference in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, accusing the government of having influenced the election in order to favour President Abdel Aziz.

“If these elections were held under normal circumstances, I would get between 35 and 40 percent,” he said.

Two other unsuccessful candidates in the election have accepted the results and congratulated the president.

Abdel Aziz, a Western ally in the fight against al Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa, has run the nation straddling black and Arab Africa since he won a contested 2009 vote after leading a coup the year before. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.