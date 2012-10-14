Mauritania president to be flown out of country for treatment

NOUAKCHOTT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz will be transferred out of the country on Sunday morning by a medical aircraft for further treatment for a gunshot wound, a presidency source told Reuters.

The government said late on Saturday Abdel Aziz was “lightly wounded” after a military patrol accidentally shot at his convoy, adding his life was not in danger.

Other sources said Abdel Aziz would most likely be flown to France for further treatment, although this could not be confirmed.