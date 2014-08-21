FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritanian president names ex-mining official as prime minister
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
August 21, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritanian president names ex-mining official as prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mauritania’s newly re-elected President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has named a former senior official with the West African nation’s state-owned mining and construction companies as prime minister, according to a presidential decree.

Yahya Ould Hademine, whose nomination was announced by the country’s state-owned press agency on Wednesday, began his career at the national iron ore mining company SNIM before rising to head its construction subsidiary ATTM.

He entered the government as transportation minister in 2010.

Abdel Aziz, considered a key Western ally in the fight against al Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa, won 82 percent of the vote in a June 21 election.

Ould Hademine replaces Moulaye Ould Mohamed Laghdaf, who had served as prime minister since a 2008 coup that brought Abdel Aziz to power. Political consultations are under way to form a new cabinet. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.