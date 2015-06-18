Air Mauritius plans to cut costs after posting full-year loss

PORT LOUIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius said on Thursday it had swung to a full-year pretax loss, blaming the weakening euro, but said it had taken steps to reduce its costs with the aim of restoring profitability in this financial year.

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famous for its azure waters, white sandy beaches and luxury spas, but the European economic slowdown has weighed heavily on tourism.

The Indian Ocean island’s national carrier posted a pretax loss of 22.89 million euros ($26 million) in the year to March against a pretax profit of 8.6 million euros a year ago.

“The results ... have been significantly impacted by the depreciation of the euro. The EUR/USD parity moved from 1.38 at the start of the financial year to 1.08 at 31 March 2015,” the airline said in a statement.

Compared to the previous year, the net negative impact of the weaker euro was 25.6 million euros, the company said.

Air Mauritius said the number of passengers carried went up by 3 percent to 1,370,423, but this could not mitigate the loss. However, it was implementing measures to boost traffic on its network in the wake of fiercer competition on major routes.

Air Mauritius said it was “taking all necessary steps to further reduce its cost base. The Company is committed to restore profitability for the next financial year.”

The results were released after the stock market closed and the company’s stock had was unchanged at 11 rupees. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)