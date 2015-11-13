FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritian sugar producer Alteo posts 4 pct rise in first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritian sugar producer Alteo posts 4 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mauritius sugar producer Alteo’s first-quarter pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 383.57 million rupees ($10.66 million), helped by its Kenyan operations, the company said on Friday.

Alteo Limited is the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island after the 2012 merger of two Mauritian sugar producers.

It said in a statement that a 17 percent year-on-year increase in group turnover was driven by the contribution of Kenyan-based Transmara Sugar Company Ltd (TSCL) from Aug. 1, having bought a 51 percent in the business in July.

Revenue climbed to 1.988 billion rupees from 1.705 billion rupees a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to 0.39 rupees from 0.38 rupees.

The company, however, said that it face challenges in its domestic operations.

“Our growing and milling operations in Mauritius are expected to be adversely affected by the combined effect of a low extraction rate and ongoing depressed EU sugar prices,” it said. ($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.