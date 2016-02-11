FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's pre-tax profit down 63 pct in Q2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's pre-tax profit down 63 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mauritius sugar producer Alteo’s pre-tax profit fell 63 percent to 243 million Mauritius rupees ($6.87 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the company said on Thursday, blaming lower energy tariffs and a temporary mill closure in Kenya.

Its Kenyan sugar operation, Transmara Sugar Company Limited, was hit in the company’s second quarter as its mill stopped for maintenance and capacity expansion, causing it to run out of sugar stocks for a month.

Alteo Limited, the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island, posted a pre-tax profit of 629.49 million rupees in the six months to December 31 against 1.04 billion rupees in the corresponding period.

Alteo said the drop in earnings also reflected an adjustment for an exceptional gain on the disposal of an investment a year earlier.

Its earnings per share fell to 0.18 rupees in the second quarter from 1.31 rupees. Shares in Alteo were unchanged at 30.25 rupees. ($1 = 35.3900 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Adrian Croft)

