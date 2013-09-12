FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius bank gets $150 mln loan from AfDB
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Mauritius bank gets $150 mln loan from AfDB

Jean Paul Arouff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) said it had received a $150 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to bolster its expansion in Africa and help with its restructuring.

“This financing package will allow MCB to increase its foreign currency lending to clients operating in the region and mainland Africa,” said MCB, the biggest bank by assets in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

It said the loan comprised a $120 million line of credit and $30 million in subordinated debt, adding that the debt portion would increase the bank’s capital and add to the 4.5 billion Mauritius rupees ($145 million) raised in July through the issue of subordinated notes.

The funds would help finance its restructuring plan which aims to separate the bank’s banking and non-banking activities.

Under the plan, a new listed holding company, MCB Holdings, would be incorporated for subsidiaries and associates covering banking, non-banking financial and other investments. ($1=31.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.