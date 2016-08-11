FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mauritius bank SBM Holdings Q2 profit up on lower impairment loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Mauritius bank SBM Holdings Q2 profit up on lower impairment loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mauritius bank SBM Holdings said its pretax profit rose to 1.07 billion Mauritius rupees ($30.49 million) in the three months to June 30 from 108 million rupees a year earlier, helped by a lower net impairment loss on its financial assets.

In the second quarter the impairment loss stood at 22.31 million rupees, compared with a loss of 834.86 million rupees in the same period a year ago. The bank described last year's loss as exceptional.

Fee and commission income rose to 279.45 million rupees from 265.55 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank said slow investment activity meant growth in Mauritius remained subdued, while credit growth slipped. But it said growth prospects for the bank would improve in part because of a government budget aimed an boosting economic expansion.

The bank said it wanted to establish operations in Seychelles and Kenya.

Earnings per share rose to 3.34 rupees from 0.11 rupees a year earlier.

$1 = 35.0900 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.