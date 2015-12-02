Mauritius 5-year Treasury bond yield rises to 5.01 pct

PORT LOUIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on a Mauritian five-year Treasury bond edged up to 5.01 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 4.95 percent at the country’s last debt sale on Oct. 7, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius sold all 1.4 billion rupees ($38.73 million) worth of the debt it had offered. It got bids worth 1.832.5 billion rupees, with yields ranging from 4.85 percent to 5.84 percent.

The coupon for the bond due on December 4, 2020 was 4.85 percent, the bank said. ($1 = 36.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff, editing by Larry King)