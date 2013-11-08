Mauritius sees 2013 budget deficit sharply up at 3.7 pct

PORT LOUIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Mauritius budget deficit for 2013 will climb to 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, much higher than the 2.2 percent the government had originally targetted for the year, the finance minister said on Friday.

Xavier Duval had previously said the deficit would come in above forecast due to a rise in public sector wages, but until now he had indicated it would be around 3 percent of GDP.

During his speech announcing the budget for 2014, he also said the economy next year was expected to expand by 3.8 to 4 percent, up from the 3.2 percent now expected in 2013.