UPDATE 1-Mauritius appoints veteran central banker as governor

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius has appointed Ramesh Basant Roi as its new central bank governor, its finance minister said on Tuesday, the second time he will take up the post.

Roi joined Bank of Mauritius in 1976 as a research officer and was previously its governor, serving between 1998 and 2006.

“He has served at the Bank of Mauritius for 30 years. It was the best possible choice,” Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters.

Former central bank governor Rundheersing Bheenick and one of his of his deputies, Mohamad Issa Soormally, were dismissed last week.

Bheenick told Reuters on Saturday he would consult his lawyers about whether the government, elected earlier this month, had the constitutional right to sack the central bank governor.

Mauritius’ economy, which has gradually been recovering from the global financial crisis that hurt tourist arrivals, particularly from Europe, is projected to grow 3.5 percent in 2014, up from 3.2 percent last year. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Paul Tait)