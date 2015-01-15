FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PROFILE-Mauritius Central Bank Governor Ramesh Basant Roi
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

PROFILE-Mauritius Central Bank Governor Ramesh Basant Roi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Position: Governor, Central Bank of Mauritius Incumbent: Ramesh Basant Roi Age: 68 years Term: Appointed Dec. 30, 2014 for a three-year term Ramesh Basant Roi, who joined the central bank in 1976, was appointed governor in December 2014 for the second time. During his first tenure in that post from 1998 to 2006, he was guided by the objective of achieving price and financial stability.

For much of his career at Bank of Mauritius, he has been involved in the formulation of monetary and exchange rate policy. Until the suspension of the Exchange Control Act in 1994, he was responsible for managing the rupee exchange rate.

Roi, who holds an economics degree, first joined the bank as research officer, becoming assistant director of the research department in 1984 and director four years later. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.