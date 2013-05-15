FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ciel Textiles 9-month pretax profit up 2 pct
May 15, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

Ciel Textiles 9-month pretax profit up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Mauritius clothing group Ciel said its profit margin would fall in the next quarter due to tougher competition after it reported a 2 percent increase in nine-month pretax profit.

The group, which supplies Britain’s Marks & Spencer and Next along with Spain’s Zara, said earnings per share dropped to 2.49 rupees from 2.80 rupees.

“Whilst order books for the next quarter are reasonable, margins are lower than previous years in light of prevailing competitive market conditions,” Ciel Textiles said. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Louise Heavens)

