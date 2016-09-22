FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mauritius's Ciel Textile says year profit inched up
September 22, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Mauritius's Ciel Textile says year profit inched up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mauritian clothing company Ciel Textile said on Thursday its pretax profit edged up 0.5 percent to 861.6 million rupees ($24.41 million) in its year ended June.

The firm, which supplies knitwear to Britain's Marks & Spencer and Next as well as Spain's Inditex, reported revenue of 10.5 billion rupees from 10.1 billion rupees a year earlier.

It attributed the slight gain to an uptick in sales of men's shirts and fabrics.

"The current international retail environment, combined with the recent currency fluctuations, are areas of concern and stronger sales momentum remains a key priority for the CIEL Textile team," it said.

Listed on the Indian Ocean island's secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel said its earnings per share fell to 6.15 rupees from 6.90 rupees a year earlier.

$1 = 35.3000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Potter

