FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius' Ciel Textiles H1 pretax profit up 24 pct
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 14, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Mauritius' Ciel Textiles H1 pretax profit up 24 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - (Reuters) - Mauritian clothing maker Ciel Textiles reported a 24 percent rise in first-half pretax profit after an improved performance from its woven wear business.

The supplier of woven, knitwear and fine knits to Britain’s Marks & Spencer and Next and Spain’s Zara posted pretax profit of 409.58 million rupees for the six months to Dec. 31.

Its revenues climbed to 5.351 billion rupees from 5.016 billion a year ago.

“Order books in our Asian operations remain very strong, whilst sales and margins in the region are under pressure, particularly in the knitwear sector,” the firm said in a statement late on Friday.

It said cost management measures are being taken to limit potential erosion of its profit margins due to the slide of the Euro and the rand.

Ciel Textiles, which is listed on the island’s secondary Development and Enterprise Market, said its earnings per share rose to 3.13 rupees from 2.50 rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.