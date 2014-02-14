FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Commercial Bank first-half pretax profit up 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Mauritius Commercial Bank first-half pretax profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) first-half pretax profit rose 12.4 percent to 2.99 billion rupees ($98.68 million), helped by rising fees and commissions, the bank said on Friday.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected its full-year results to be higher than those of the same period last year, despite subdued economic growth in Mauritius.

Net fee and commission income grew by 9.3 percent to 1.34 billion rupees, supported by a jump in revenues linked to regional trade financing, loan facilities and cards related activities, the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 10.32 rupees from 9.40 rupees a year ago.

Shares in MCB closed higher to 212.50 rupees from 212 rupees before the results were released.

$1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.