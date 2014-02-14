Mauritius Commercial Bank first-half pretax profit up 12 pct

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) first-half pretax profit rose 12.4 percent to 2.99 billion rupees ($98.68 million), helped by rising fees and commissions, the bank said on Friday.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected its full-year results to be higher than those of the same period last year, despite subdued economic growth in Mauritius.

Net fee and commission income grew by 9.3 percent to 1.34 billion rupees, supported by a jump in revenues linked to regional trade financing, loan facilities and cards related activities, the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 10.32 rupees from 9.40 rupees a year ago.

Shares in MCB closed higher to 212.50 rupees from 212 rupees before the results were released.