Mauritius Commercial Bank nine-month pretax profit up 3.4 pct

PORT LOUIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) nine-month pretax profit rose 3.4 percent to 3.95 billion rupees ($131 million), helped by rising net interest income, fees and commissions.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, has said it expected its full-year results to be higher, despite subdued economic growth in Mauritius.

Net interest income grew 4.1 percent to 5.5 billion rupees, while net fee and commission income increased by nearly 5 percent to 2.0 billion rupees, the bank said in a statement.

However, the bank said earnings during the third quarter had been curbed by increasing loan impairments.

Nine months earnings per share fell to 13.23 rupees from 13.49 rupees in the same period a year earlier.

$1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Writing by James Macharia; editing by Keiron Henderson)