Mauritius Commercial Bank full year pretax profit up 4 pct

PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group’s (MCB) full year pretax profit rose 4 percent to 5.42 billion rupees ($172.34 million), helped by rising net interest income, fees and commissions.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said on Tuesday it was however affected by reduced private investment in Mauritius and excess liquidity that led to shrinking margins due to low yields on Treasury bills.

The bank said it expected results in its current financial year to be boosted by a better performance by its banking operations, without giving specific details.

Net interest income rose 3 percent to 7.25 billion rupees, while fees and commissions income rose 13 percent to 3.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 18.34 rupees from 18.28 rupees.

Shares at MCB Group closed unchanged at 210.50 rupees before the results were released.