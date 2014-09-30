FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Commercial Bank full year pretax profit up 4 pct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius Commercial Bank full year pretax profit up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group’s (MCB) full year pretax profit rose 4 percent to 5.42 billion rupees ($172.34 million), helped by rising net interest income, fees and commissions.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said on Tuesday it was however affected by reduced private investment in Mauritius and excess liquidity that led to shrinking margins due to low yields on Treasury bills.

The bank said it expected results in its current financial year to be boosted by a better performance by its banking operations, without giving specific details.

Net interest income rose 3 percent to 7.25 billion rupees, while fees and commissions income rose 13 percent to 3.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 18.34 rupees from 18.28 rupees.

Shares at MCB Group closed unchanged at 210.50 rupees before the results were released.

1 US dollar = 31.4500 Mauritius rupee Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.