Mauritius business confidence slides in Q4 -survey
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Mauritius business confidence slides in Q4 -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the fourth quarter to its lowest level ever as order books declined despite the holiday season, with the outlook also bleak, a survey showed on Monday.

The quarterly index, run by the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), dropped 3.1 percent to 85.4 points, the lowest since the survey was launched in June 2010, compared with 88.1 points in the third quarter.

The euro zone, which is struggling to tackle a debt crisis that has hammered markets globally, is the Indian Ocean island’s main export market and its major source of tourists.

“This result is quite worrying given that this time of the year is usually marked by some dynamism on the economic front helped by the country’s high spending season,” Renganaden Padayachy, an economist at the Chamber told a news conference.

Padayachy said local demand was either stagnant or declining as consumers tend to be cautious with their spending.

Last month Mauritius’ central bank left its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent and maintained projected growth for 2012 at 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
