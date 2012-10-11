FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' Courts to open furniture store in Kenya
October 11, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Mauritius' Courts to open furniture store in Kenya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Courts, the largest consumer electronics and furniture retailer in Mauritius, plans to open its first mainland Africa store in Kenya by the end of next month, it said on Thursday.

Owned by Bramcom Holding, the commercial arm of British American Investment Mauritius, Courts said it was looking to tap growing consumer demand in the east African nation.

“This latest development for Courts is a natural part of the company’s expansion in Sub-Saharan Africa .... Plans for more new show rooms are already in the pipeline,” Claudio Feistritzer, chairman of Bramcom Holding, said in a statement.

With 40,000 square feet, the new store in Nairobi will offer the full range of furniture and domestic appliances marketed by Courts, offering competition to Kenyan retailers Nakumatt and Uchumi.

Courts, which operates a network of 34 stores in Mauritius and Madagascar, will partner with a Kenyan furniture firm in the new store, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Potter)

