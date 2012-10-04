FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius 273-day T-bill yield drops to 3.35 pct
#Financials
October 4, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Mauritius 273-day T-bill yield drops to 3.35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 273-day Treasury bills fell to 3.35 percent at auction on Thursday, down from 3.46 percent at a previous sale on Sept. 6, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius sold all 400 million rupees ($13.03 million) on offer after receiving bids worth 1.116 billion, it said in a statement.

Investors put in bids at yields ranging from 3.75 percent to 3.28 percent.

$1 = 30.7000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
