FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius trade deficit narrows 6 pct in H1 2014
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius trade deficit narrows 6 pct in H1 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ trade deficit narrowed by 6 percent to 32.26 billion rupees ($1.05 billion dollar) during the first half of 2014 on the back of higher exports, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 7.5 percent to 45.27 billion rupees, driven by sales of clothing and accessories and by fish and related products, Statistics Mauritius said. Imports rose slightly by 1.5 percent to 77.53 billion Mauritius rupees.

Britain remained the Indian Ocean island’s main export market with a 14 percent share, while India was the main supplier with 23.6 percent.

“Total exports for the year 2014 are expected to be of the order of 94.0 billion rupees, against 175.0 billion for imports. Consequently, the trade deficit is expected to be around 81.0 billion rupees,” the statistics agency said. (1 US dollar = 30.8500 Mauritius rupee) (Writing by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.