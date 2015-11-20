FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius trade deficit narrows 15 pct year-on-year in September
November 20, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius trade deficit narrows 15 pct year-on-year in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ trade deficit narrowed 15 percent to 5.50 billion rupees ($153.12 million) in September helped by fuel and lubricants imports shrinking to a tenth of the cost of a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Imports to the Indian Ocean island nation fell 13 percent to 13.28 billion rupees year-on-year with the cost of fuel and lubricants falling 91 percent to 1.44 billion rupees.

Statistics Mauritius said the value of exports dropped 11.6 percent to 7.78 billion rupees.

Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in September, accounting for 13.4 percent, while China supplied 16.8 percent of the nation’s imports. ($1 = 35.9200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)

