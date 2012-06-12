UPDATE 1-Mauritius monetary easing cycle may have ended -cbank

* May trim GDP growth outlook if global conditions worsen

* Extends credit line to banks to cushion tourism sector (Adds details, background)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius may have reached the end of its monetary easing cycle and further cuts to the repo rate would only be possible if inflation fell below the benchmark rate, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Mauritius held its repo rate at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectation, but cautioned there were clear downside risks to the Indian Ocean island’s economy that threatened the export sector in particular.

Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick also told a news conference the Indian Ocean island may have to cut its 2012 economic growth forecast again if the global economic outlook keeps worsening.

He said the central bank had moved to increase credit to banks to prevent a likelihood of loan defaults in the key tourism sector.

“We could have reached the end of monetary easing. A further rate cut would only be possible if the inflation rate goes below the key repo rate, which is most unlikely,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a news conference.

The bank has said year-on-year inflation was expected to slow to just below 5 percent by the end of 2012 while annual average inflation was projected at 4.5 percent, slightly below a May forecast of 4.7 percent.

Headline inflation fell for the sixth straight month to 5.3 percent in May from 5.6 percent in April.

The rate hold ended a modest loosening cycle that started off with a 10 basis points trim in December and an unexpected 50 basis point cut in March.

Ahead of Monday’s rate decision, analysts had said containing a strong rupee against the euro would be a big concern for policymakers, given the Indian Ocean island’s reliance on the euro area for tourism and textile exports.

Bheenick said if the global economic turbulence worsened, they would have to further trim Mauritius economic outlook.

“Mauritius could lose 0.5 to 0.6 percentage points with regard to (the) 3.8 pct growth forecast this year should the global economic situation deteriorate further,” he said.

The government’s official economic growth prediction for this year is 3.6 percent, a touch below the central bank’s outlook. The $10 billion-a-year economy expanded by 4 percent in 2011. It cut the forecast in March, citing the uncertainty in the global economy.

Bheenick said that to shield the tourism sector, whose non- performing loans of its total credit had risen to 1.7 percent in March from 0.9 percent four years before, the government had extended an undisclosed amount of credit to commercial banks.

“There is a concern, that’s why we are coming with a preemptive measure though a line of credit to banks,” he said.

Bheenick said the monetary policy has its limit and that the country’s savings rate had been declining over the years, to between 14 and 15 percent last year, while real returns had gone into negative territory starting from September 2010. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)