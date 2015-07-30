FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius economy to expand 4.6 pct in 2016, inflation to rise - c.bank
July 30, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius economy to expand 4.6 pct in 2016, inflation to rise - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ economy is expected to expand by 4.6 percent in 2016 after growing 3.7 percent this year, while inflation could rise in the same period, the Bank of Mauritius said in a statement on Thursday.

Year-on-year inflation was seen at about 2 percent at the end of this year and would rise to about 4.4 percent by the end of 2016, according to published minutes from the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 16. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

